Tater Tots Casserole
- cooking spray
- 1 (32 ounce) package frozen bite-size potato nuggets (such as Tater Tots®), divided
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons Montreal-style steak seasoning (Optional)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup grated Cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 13×9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.
- Spread 20 potato nuggets in the casserole dish.
- Bake in preheated oven until warmed through, about 10 minutes.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef and onion in the hot skillet until beef is completely browned, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Season beef mixture with 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, steak seasoning, garlic powder, and black pepper.
- Stir cream of mushroom soup, milk, 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl.
- Smash the warmed potato nuggets in the casserole dish to cover the bottom completely. Spread ground beef mixture over the mashed potato nuggets. Pour soup mixture evenly over the beef layer. Top with remaining potato nuggets and sprinkle 1 cup Cheddar cheese evenly over the nuggets.
- Bake in preheated oven until casserole is bubbly and potatoes golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes.