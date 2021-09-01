Tatertot Casserole
1 pound ground beef
1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (16 ounce) package frozen tater tots
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Cook and stir ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink and completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes; season with salt and black pepper.
Stir cream of mushroom soup into the cooked ground beef; pour the mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish.
Layer tater tots evenly over the ground beef mixture; top with Cheddar cheese.
Bake until tater tots are golden brown and hot, 30 to 45 minutes.
