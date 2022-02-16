Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs
5 ounces ground chicken
2 spring onions, chopped
1 tablespoon sake (Japanese rice wine)
1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 ½ teaspoons grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon soy sauce
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, or more as needed
4 shiitake mushrooms, cut in half
1 ¾ ounces daikon (Japanese radish), sliced
Teriyaki Sauce:
1 cup water
2 tablespoons sake (Japanese rice wine)
2 tablespoons mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine)
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon white sugar
Combine ground chicken, spring onions, 1 tablespoon sake, 1 tablespoon water, cornstarch, ginger, and 1 teaspoon soy sauce in a bowl; mix by hand until sticky and smooth. Shape into round balls.
Heat oil in a wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Add shiitake mushrooms and daikon; cook and stir until coated with oil, about 1 minute.
Pour 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons sake, mirin, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and sugar into the wok. Cover and simmer until flavors combine, about 10 minutes.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Swedish Meatballs
2 slices day-old white bread, crumbled