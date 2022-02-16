Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

5 ounces ground chicken

2 spring onions, chopped

1 tablespoon sake (Japanese rice wine)

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, or more as needed

4 shiitake mushrooms, cut in half

1 ¾ ounces daikon (Japanese radish), sliced

Teriyaki Sauce:

1 cup water

2 tablespoons sake (Japanese rice wine)

2 tablespoons mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon white sugar

Combine ground chicken, spring onions, 1 tablespoon sake, 1 tablespoon water, cornstarch, ginger, and 1 teaspoon soy sauce in a bowl; mix by hand until sticky and smooth. Shape into round balls.

Heat oil in a wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Add shiitake mushrooms and daikon; cook and stir until coated with oil, about 1 minute.

Pour 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons sake, mirin, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and sugar into the wok. Cover and simmer until flavors combine, about 10 minutes.