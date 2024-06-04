Teriyaki Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Sauce:
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh garlic
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 pound jumbo shrimp
- 1/2 fresh pineapple, cored and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
- skewers
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro (Optional)
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds (Optional)
- Combine water, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, garlic, and ginger in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until sauce has reduced and thickened slightly, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil grate. Thread shrimp and pineapple alternately onto skewers and place on a platter.
- Arrange skewers on the hot grate. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until shrimp is opaque and cooked through. Turn grill to low heat and brush sauce on both sides of skewers. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds.