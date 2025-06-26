YOUR AD HERE »

Teriyaki Onion Burgers

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • ¼ cup teriyaki marinade sauce
  • 1 (3 ounce) can French-fried onions
  • 4 slices Cheddar cheese
  • 4 hamburger buns, split
  1. Preheat a grill for high heat.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef, teriyaki marinade and French-fried onions. Form the mixture into 4 patties.
  3. Lightly oil the grilling surface, and place patties on the preheated grill. Grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until well done. Top with cheese, and serve on hamburger buns.
