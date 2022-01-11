Tex-Mex Air Fryer Hash Browns

1 ½ pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 jalapeno, seeded and cut into 1-inch rings

½ teaspoon olive oil

½ teaspoon taco seasoning mix

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste

Soak potatoes in cool water for 20 minutes.

Preheat the air fryer to 320 degrees F (160 degrees C).

Drain the potatoes, dry them with a clean towel, and transfer to a large bowl.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil over the potatoes and toss to coat.

Add them to the preheated air fryer basket. Set the timer for 18 minutes.

Put bell pepper, onion, and jalapeno in the bowl previously used for the potatoes.

Sprinkle in 1/2 teaspoon olive oil, taco seasoning, ground cumin, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat.

Transfer potatoes from the air fryer to the bowl with the vegetable mixture.

Return the empty basket to the air fryer and raise the temperature to 356 degrees F (180 degrees C).

Quickly toss the contents of the bowl to mix the potatoes evenly with the vegetables and seasoning.

Transfer mixture into the basket.

Cook for 6 minutes, shake the basket, and continue cooking until potatoes are browned and crispy, about 5 minutes more. Serve immediately.