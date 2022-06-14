Tex-Mex Green Bean Salad
1 pound fresh green beans
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons sliced green onions
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
Lettuce leaves
Shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, optional
Place the beans and salt in a saucepan; add a small amount of water. Cover and cook for 6-7 minutes or until crisp-tender. Rinse in cold water; drain.
In a bowl, combine the oil, lemon juice, onions, pepper and cumin. Add beans and toss to coat. Serve on a bed of lettuce. Sprinkle with cheese if desired.
