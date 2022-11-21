 Tex-Mex Turkey Soup | TheFencePost.com
Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ cup minced onion
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed tomato soup
  • 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 4 cups shredded cooked turkey
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 3 chicken bouillon cubes
  • 1 (14 ounce) can black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 2 cups frozen corn
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Toppings:

  • 6 cups corn tortilla chips
  • ¾ cup chopped green onion
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese blend
  • ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup sour cream
  1. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add minced onions and cook until onions begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
  2. Stir in water, tomato soup, diced tomatoes, salsa, shredded turkey, parsley and bouillon cubes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until bouillon cubes dissolve. Add black beans, corn, sour cream and cilantro. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
  3. Serve soup with crushed tortilla chips, chopped green onion, shredded cheese and additional cilantro and sour cream.
