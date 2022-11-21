Tex-Mex Turkey Soup
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup minced onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- 4 cups water
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed tomato soup
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 cup salsa
- 4 cups shredded cooked turkey
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 3 chicken bouillon cubes
- 1 (14 ounce) can black beans, rinsed, drained
- 2 cups frozen corn
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Toppings:
- 6 cups corn tortilla chips
- ¾ cup chopped green onion
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese blend
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ cup sour cream
- Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add minced onions and cook until onions begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
- Stir in water, tomato soup, diced tomatoes, salsa, shredded turkey, parsley and bouillon cubes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until bouillon cubes dissolve. Add black beans, corn, sour cream and cilantro. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Serve soup with crushed tortilla chips, chopped green onion, shredded cheese and additional cilantro and sour cream.