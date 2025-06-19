Texas Caviar
- 2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 (15 ounce) cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 (15 ounce) cans white corn, rinsed and drained
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chiles, undrained
- 1 red bell pepper – cored, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper – cored, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeno chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped (Optional)
- 1 bunch cilantro leaves, finely chopped
Dressing:
- ½ cup rice vinegar
- ½ cup olive oil
- ⅓ cup white sugar
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Gather all ingredients.
- Mix together black beans, pinto beans, white corn, green chiles, red and green bell peppers, red onion, jalapeño pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl.
- Combine rice vinegar, olive oil, sugar, and garlic powder in a pan. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Let cool for at least 10 minutes.
- Pour dressing over bean mixture; toss to coat.
