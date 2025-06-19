YOUR AD HERE »

 Texas Caviar

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans white corn, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chiles, undrained
  • 1 red bell pepper – cored, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper – cored, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeno chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped (Optional)
  • 1 bunch cilantro leaves, finely chopped

Dressing:

  • ½ cup rice vinegar
  • ½ cup olive oil 
  • ⅓ cup white sugar
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Mix together black beans, pinto beans, white corn, green chiles, red and green bell peppers, red onion, jalapeño pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl.
  3. Combine rice vinegar, olive oil, sugar, and garlic powder in a pan. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Let cool for at least 10 minutes.
  4. Pour dressing over bean mixture; toss to coat.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]