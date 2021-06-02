Texas Coleslaw

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 medium head green cabbage, rinsed and very thinly sliced

1 large carrot, shredded

2 green onions, sliced

2 radishes, sliced

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lime juice, cumin, salt and pepper.

Add the cabbage, carrot, green onions and radishes and stir until well-combined.

Chill at least an hour before serving.