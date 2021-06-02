Texas Coleslaw
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 medium head green cabbage, rinsed and very thinly sliced
1 large carrot, shredded
2 green onions, sliced
2 radishes, sliced
In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lime juice, cumin, salt and pepper.
Add the cabbage, carrot, green onions and radishes and stir until well-combined.
Chill at least an hour before serving.
