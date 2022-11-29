Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole
- 4 cups seasoned stuffing cubes
- 4 cups cubed cooked turkey
- 2 celery ribs, finely chopped
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs
- 3 cups 2% milk
- 1 can (8-1/4 ounces) cream-style corn
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans
- Preheat oven to 350°. Layer the first six ingredients in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk flour, eggs and milk until smooth. Add corn, salt and pepper; mix well. Pour over top; let stand 15 minutes. Dot with butter and sprinkle with pecans.
- Cover and bake 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 30-35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.