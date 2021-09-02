The Best Meatballs

1 pound ground beef

½ pound ground veal

½ pound ground pork

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs

1 cup freshly grated Romano cheese

1 ½ tablespoons chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 cups stale Italian bread, crumbled

1 ½ cups lukewarm water

1 cup olive oil

Combine beef, veal, and pork in a large bowl.

Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper.

Blend bread crumbs into meat mixture.

Slowly add the water 1/2 cup at a time.

The mixture should be very moist but still hold its shape if rolled into meatballs. (I usually use about 1 1/4 cups of water).

Shape into meatballs.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet.

Fry meatballs in batches.

When the meatball is very brown and slightly crisp remove from the heat and drain on a paper towel. (If your mixture is too wet, cover the meatballs while they are cooking so that they hold their shape better.)