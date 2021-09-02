The Best Meatballs
1 pound ground beef
½ pound ground veal
½ pound ground pork
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 eggs
1 cup freshly grated Romano cheese
1 ½ tablespoons chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
salt and ground black pepper to taste
2 cups stale Italian bread, crumbled
1 ½ cups lukewarm water
1 cup olive oil
Combine beef, veal, and pork in a large bowl.
Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper.
Blend bread crumbs into meat mixture.
Slowly add the water 1/2 cup at a time.
The mixture should be very moist but still hold its shape if rolled into meatballs. (I usually use about 1 1/4 cups of water).
Shape into meatballs.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet.
Fry meatballs in batches.
When the meatball is very brown and slightly crisp remove from the heat and drain on a paper towel. (If your mixture is too wet, cover the meatballs while they are cooking so that they hold their shape better.)
