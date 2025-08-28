YOUR AD HERE »

Three Bean Potluck Casserole

  • ½ pound bacon
  • 1 pound ground beef 
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 (16 ounce) can baked beans
  • 1 (15.25 ounce) can kidney beans
  • 1 (15 ounce) can butter beans
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  1. Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, break into medium pieces, and set aside. In the same skillet, brown beef and onion. Drain fat.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  3. Place bacon and beef mixture in a large bowl and stir in baked beans, kidney beans (with liquid), butter beans (with liquid), brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, and mustard. Mix well.
  4. Spoon casserole mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish and bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 1 hour.
