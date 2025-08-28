Three Bean Potluck Casserole
- ½ pound bacon
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 (16 ounce) can baked beans
- 1 (15.25 ounce) can kidney beans
- 1 (15 ounce) can butter beans
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, break into medium pieces, and set aside. In the same skillet, brown beef and onion. Drain fat.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Place bacon and beef mixture in a large bowl and stir in baked beans, kidney beans (with liquid), butter beans (with liquid), brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, and mustard. Mix well.
- Spoon casserole mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish and bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 1 hour.
