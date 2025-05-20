Three-Cheese Cauliflower Casserole
- 1 head cauliflower, chopped
- 2 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup fat-free milk
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until fork-tender, 5 to 8 minutes.
- Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and milk together in a bowl. Stir in Parmesan and Cheddar cheeses.
- Mix bread crumbs and melted butter together in a small bowl.
- Transfer steamed cauliflower to a 2 1/2-quart casserole dish. Add cheese-milk mixture and stir. Sprinkle with bread crumb mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and browned, about 20 minutes.
Trending - Recipes