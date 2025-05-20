YOUR AD HERE »

Three-Cheese Cauliflower Casserole

  • 1 head cauliflower, chopped
  • 2 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup fat-free milk
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until fork-tender, 5 to 8 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and milk together in a bowl. Stir in Parmesan and Cheddar cheeses.
  4. Mix bread crumbs and melted butter together in a small bowl.
  5. Transfer steamed cauliflower to a 2 1/2-quart casserole dish. Add cheese-milk mixture and stir. Sprinkle with bread crumb mixture.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and browned, about 20 minutes.
