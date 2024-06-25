YOUR AD HERE »

Tin Roof Sundae Pie

  • 4 cups honey and nut flavor cornflakes cereal
  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • ½ cup light corn syrup
  • 1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
  • ¼ cup chopped salted peanuts
  • ½ cup chocolate syrup
  1. Lightly grease a 9 inch pie pan. In a large bowl, mix together cereal, peanut butter, and corn syrup. Press mixture into greased pie pan.
  2. Spread softened ice cream evenly into crust. Top with chopped peanuts. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours. Top each slice with chocolate syrup before serving.
