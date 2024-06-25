Tin Roof Sundae Pie
- 4 cups honey and nut flavor cornflakes cereal
- ½ cup peanut butter
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- 1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
- ¼ cup chopped salted peanuts
- ½ cup chocolate syrup
- Lightly grease a 9 inch pie pan. In a large bowl, mix together cereal, peanut butter, and corn syrup. Press mixture into greased pie pan.
- Spread softened ice cream evenly into crust. Top with chopped peanuts. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours. Top each slice with chocolate syrup before serving.
