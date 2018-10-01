Tomato and Zucchini Au Gratin | Pat Denham – Olathe, Colo.

4 medium tomatoes, cored

salt, to taste, plus 1/4 tsp.

3 zucchini (each 6 to 7 inches long)

1/3 c. heavy cream (optional)

1 large slice dense bread, cut into cubes

1/2 c. finely grated Parmesan cheese

Small handful fresh Italian parsley

2 tsp. dried basil, finely chopped

1/4 tsp. black pepper

3 tbsp. olive oil

Cut the tomatoes into 1⁄4-inch-thick slices.

Place the slices in a colander over a large bowl.

Salt, to taste, and toss to coat; set aside to drain for 30 minutes.

Rinse and dry the zucchini.

Slice each one into 1⁄4-inch-thick slices, cutting slightly on the diagonal.

Put the slices into a large bowl, salt, to taste, and toss lightly; set aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Butter a shallow, 13×9-inch baking dish or large gratin dish.

Combine the bread, Parmesan cheese and parsley in a food processor.

Pulse to reduce the bread to fine crumbs.

Transfer to a bowl and add the basil, salt and pepper.; mix to blend.

Lay the zucchini slices on paper towels and pat dry.

Lay tomato slices in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

Place the zucchini slices on top and spread the bread crumbs over the zucchini and evenly drizzle the olive oil on top.

Bake for about 30 minutes, or until bubbly.