Tomato Bacon Squares

6 slices bacon

⅓ cup chopped green bell pepper

⅓ cup chopped onion

4 roma (plum) tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 clove crushed garlic

1 refrigerated pizza crust dough

¾ cup shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat oven 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Place bacon in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Crumble bacon into a medium-size mixing bowl. Mix in bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil. In a separate small bowl, combine mayonnaise and garlic.

Roll pizza crust into a 12×15 inch rectangular baking sheet. Spread the mayonnaise mixture evenly over the crust. Sprinkle the bacon mixture over the mayonnaise, and top the entire pizza with cheese.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until the top is bubbly and the crust is golden brown. Cool and cut the pizza into 24 squares.