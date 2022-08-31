 Tomato, Basil, and Corn Salad with Apple Cider Dressing | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Tomato, Basil, and Corn Salad with Apple Cider Dressing

Recipes Recipes |

2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt (Optional)

Mix corn, tomatoes, and basil leaves together in a bowl; add olive oil, vinegar, and salt and mix until evenly coated.

Recipes
See more

[placeholder]

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User