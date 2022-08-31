Tomato, Basil, and Corn Salad with Apple Cider Dressing
2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt (Optional)
Mix corn, tomatoes, and basil leaves together in a bowl; add olive oil, vinegar, and salt and mix until evenly coated.
