Tomato Basil Pasta

  • 2 cups diced tomatoes
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped 
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 leaves fresh basil, torn
  • 2 cloves crushed garlic
  • 10 ounces fusilli pasta
  • 1 ½ cups crumbled feta cheese
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Stir together tomatoes, onion, olive oil, basil, and garlic in a medium bowl until combined; set aside.
  3. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.
  4. Toss warm pasta with feta and Parmesan cheese in a large serving bowl.
  5. Stir in tomato mixture until well combined; season with salt and pepper.
