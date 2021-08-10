Tomato Chicken
8 chicken thighs
4 tomatoes, quartered
8 cloves garlic, minced
4 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 pinch ground turmeric
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon coconut oil (Optional)
Combine the chicken, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, chili powder, turmeric, and salt in a large, heavy pot over high heat; cook and stir until the chicken begins to brown; reduce heat to medium-low and allow mixture to simmer until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes.
Sprinkle with coconut oil to serve.
