Tomato Chicken

8 chicken thighs

4 tomatoes, quartered

8 cloves garlic, minced

4 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 pinch ground turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon coconut oil (Optional)

Combine the chicken, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, chili powder, turmeric, and salt in a large, heavy pot over high heat; cook and stir until the chicken begins to brown; reduce heat to medium-low and allow mixture to simmer until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes.

Sprinkle with coconut oil to serve.