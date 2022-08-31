Tomato Pie

1 (9 inch) deep dish pie crust

4 large tomatoes, peeled and sliced

½ cup chopped fresh basil

3 green onions, thinly sliced

½ pound bacon – cooked, drained, and chopped

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

¼ cup mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

In alternating layers, fill pastry shell with tomatoes, basil, scallions, bacon, garlic powder, oregano, and red pepper. In a small bowl, mix cheese with mayonnaise. Spread mixture over top of pie. Cover loosely with aluminum foil.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil from top of pie and bake an additional 30 minutes. Serve warm or cold.