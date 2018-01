Tomato Shepherds Pie

Diane Klein • Loveland, Colo.

1 lb. Hamburger

1/2 c. Onions, chopped

1/2 c. Green bell peppers, chopped

1 can Cut green beans

1 small can tomato paste

1 can tomatoes

Mashed potatoes

Butter

Fry hamburger, onions and then green bell peppers, until brown. Add tomato paste and tomatoes, stir until mixed. Add pinch of salt, pepper, garlic salt, celery salt and all season salt (about a little less than 1/4 teaspoon). Stir again and add green beans and continue stirring until everything is all mixed together. Put in a pyrex dish, cover with mashed potatoes and put butter on top of potatoes. Broil until golden brown.