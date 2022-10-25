Tomato Soup
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
- 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
- Minced fresh basil, optional
- In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir until tender, 2-4 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, except for optional fresh basil. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend.
- Puree soup using an immersion blender. Or cool soup slightly and puree in batches in a blender; return to pan and heat through. If desired, top with fresh minced basil.