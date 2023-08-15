Tomato Zucchini Casserole
- 1 ½ cups grated Cheddar cheese
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 medium zucchinis, thinly sliced
- 5 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
- ¾ cup fine bread crumbs
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9×9-inch pan.
- Combine Cheddar, Parmesan, garlic, oregano, and basil in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and set aside.
- Arrange 1/2 of the zucchini slices in the pan. Sprinkle 1/4 of the cheese and herb mixture on top. Arrange 1/2 of the tomatoes and top with another 1/4 of the cheese mixture. Repeat layers.
- Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in onions and cook until soft and translucent. Stir in bread crumbs; cook until they have absorbed the butter. Sprinkle on top of casserole.
- Cover loosely with foil and bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake until the top is crusty and vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.