YOUR AD HERE »

Tortellini Lasagna Skillet

Recipes |

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 Italian sausage links
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 6 ounces sliced mushrooms (optional)
  • 1 pound cheese tortellini
  • 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 (14 1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (8 ounce) can roasted garlic tomato sauce
  • 3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
  • chopped parsley, for garnish
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
  2. Cook ground beef and sausage in a deep dish skillet over medium heat, breaking up the meat with a spatula, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes more. Drain any excess grease.
  3. Stir in tortellini, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Smooth out mixture in the skillet, and top with mozzarella cheese. 
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and golden, about 35 minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]