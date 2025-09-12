YOUR AD HERE »

Tortellini Soup

  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth
  • 1 (16 ounce) package cheese tortellini
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian-style diced tomatoes
  • 1 (15.5 ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 zucchini, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinaigrette
  • 1 teaspoon basil
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Bring chicken broth to a boil in a large pot; cook tortellini in boiling broth until tender, about 6 minutes.
  3. Stir tomatoes, beans, zucchini, red wine vinaigrette, basil, and black pepper into the broth; cook until the zucchini is tender, about 6 minutes more.
  4. Top with Parmesan cheese to serve.
