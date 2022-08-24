 Traditional Mexican Guacamole | TheFencePost.com
Traditional Mexican Guacamole

2 avocados, peeled and pitted

1 cup chopped tomatoes

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (Optional)

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Mash avocados in a bowl until creamy.

Mix tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno pepper into mashed avocado until well combined; season with salt and black pepper.

