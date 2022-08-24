Traditional Mexican Guacamole
2 avocados, peeled and pitted
1 cup chopped tomatoes
¼ cup chopped onion
¼ cup chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (Optional)
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Mash avocados in a bowl until creamy.
Mix tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno pepper into mashed avocado until well combined; season with salt and black pepper.
Recipes
Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
