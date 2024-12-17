Traditional Yorkshire Pudding
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅞ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- ¾ cup melted beef fat
- Whisk eggs and salt together in a bowl until light and frothy. Whisk in flour and milk until smooth and lump-free; batter will be thin and barely coat the back of a spoon.
- Transfer batter to a 4-cup measuring cup and chill in the refrigerator, at least 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Fill each cup of a 12-cup nonstick muffin tin with 1 tablespoon melted beef fat; use your finger to grease the sides and tops of the cups. Place the muffin tin on a baking sheet.
- Heat in the preheated oven on the middle rack until fat is smoking hot, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and fill each muffin cup halfway full with batter.
- Bake pudding in the preheated oven until browned and fully puffed, about 25 minutes more. Remove from the oven and immediately poke a hole in the center of each to release steam. Serve hot, warm, or room-temperature.
