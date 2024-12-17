YOUR AD HERE »

Traditional Yorkshire Pudding

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ⅞ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole milk 
  • ¾ cup melted beef fat
  1. Whisk eggs and salt together in a bowl until light and frothy. Whisk in flour and milk until smooth and lump-free; batter will be thin and barely coat the back of a spoon.
  2. Transfer batter to a 4-cup measuring cup and chill in the refrigerator, at least 15 minutes.
  3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  4. Fill each cup of a 12-cup nonstick muffin tin with 1 tablespoon melted beef fat; use your finger to grease the sides and tops of the cups. Place the muffin tin on a baking sheet.
  5. Heat in the preheated oven on the middle rack until fat is smoking hot, 10 to 15 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and fill each muffin cup halfway full with batter.
  7. Bake pudding in the preheated oven until browned and fully puffed, about 25 minutes more. Remove from the oven and immediately poke a hole in the center of each to release steam. Serve hot, warm, or room-temperature.
