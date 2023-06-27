YOUR AD HERE »

Tres Leches Pancakes

Recipes Recipes |

Sauce:

  • 2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup evaporated milk
  • 1/3 cup half and half

Pancakes:

  • 1 (15.25 oz) box French vanilla cake mix (such as Betty Crocker™ Super Moist French Vanilla Cake Mix)
  • 1 1/4 cups almond milk
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup whipped cream, or as needed (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, or as needed (optional)
  1. Combine sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half and half in a small saucepan and set over medium heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. This is a sauce, not a syrup, so consistency will be on the thinner side.
  2. Add cake mix, almond milk, eggs, and 3 tablespoons vegetable oil to a large bowl, and beat vigorously by hand for 2 minutes.
  3. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat, and lightly coat with remaining vegetable oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter for each pancake. Cook until edges begin to puff up, small bubbles appear, pop, and leave small holes, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook until golden brown on the other side, about 2 minutes more.
  4. Serve pancakes warm with a drizzle of the tres leches sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and sprinkle of cinnamon.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]