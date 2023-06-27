Tres Leches Pancakes
Sauce:
- 2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup evaporated milk
- 1/3 cup half and half
Pancakes:
- 1 (15.25 oz) box French vanilla cake mix (such as Betty Crocker™ Super Moist French Vanilla Cake Mix)
- 1 1/4 cups almond milk
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1/2 cup whipped cream, or as needed (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, or as needed (optional)
- Combine sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half and half in a small saucepan and set over medium heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. This is a sauce, not a syrup, so consistency will be on the thinner side.
- Add cake mix, almond milk, eggs, and 3 tablespoons vegetable oil to a large bowl, and beat vigorously by hand for 2 minutes.
- Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat, and lightly coat with remaining vegetable oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter for each pancake. Cook until edges begin to puff up, small bubbles appear, pop, and leave small holes, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook until golden brown on the other side, about 2 minutes more.
- Serve pancakes warm with a drizzle of the tres leches sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and sprinkle of cinnamon.