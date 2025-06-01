Trifle
- 1 (9 inch) sponge cake
- 1 cup strawberry jelly
- 2 (3 ounce) packages strawberry flavored Jell-O gelatin mix
- 15 ounces prepared vanilla pudding
- ½ pint heavy cream
- 2 ounces finely chopped bittersweet chocolate
- Slice cake and spread pieces with jelly. Sandwich pieces of cake together and arrange in the bottom of a glass trifle or serving bowl. Prepare gelatin according to the package directions and pour over cake. Refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.
- Pour prepared pudding over set gelatin. In a medium bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form; spread over pudding. Sprinkle with chocolate and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
