  • 1 (9 inch) sponge cake
  • 1 cup strawberry jelly
  • 2 (3 ounce) packages strawberry flavored Jell-O gelatin mix
  • 15 ounces prepared vanilla pudding
  • ½ pint heavy cream
  • 2 ounces finely chopped bittersweet chocolate
  1. Slice cake and spread pieces with jelly. Sandwich pieces of cake together and arrange in the bottom of a glass trifle or serving bowl. Prepare gelatin according to the package directions and pour over cake. Refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.
  2. Pour prepared pudding over set gelatin. In a medium bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form; spread over pudding. Sprinkle with chocolate and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
