Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 (3 ounce) bar dark chocolate, cut into chunks

3 tablespoons white chocolate chips

Combine brown sugar, butter, white sugar, and salt in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until a creamy, deep brown mixture forms. Add egg and vanilla; beat until mixture lightens and becomes smooth, 10 to 15 seconds.

Mix flour and baking soda together in a separate bowl. Add slowly to the wet ingredients until mostly incorporated, but some white traces of flour remain. Fold in milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate using a spatula, not the mixer. Cover the dough and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 48 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) when ready to bake.

Divide cold dough into 2 1/4-ounce portions and place on a cookie sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until the edges start to look golden brown and crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Do not overbake; the centers will not look fully done. Cool until cookies are set, about 30 minutes.