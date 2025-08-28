Triple Seared Whiskey Burger
- 1 pound ground beef (85% lean recommended)
- 2 teaspoons avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons sea salt
- 1/3 cup whiskey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- Wet your hands, and form 2 (8-ounce) burgers; place on a plate, cover, and refrigerate until ready to grill. For this process, cold meat works best.
- Before starting the triple-searing process, build a very hot hardwood charcoal fire. Oak, mesquite or hickory are great choices. The coals should be glowing red, and radiating extreme heat before the meat hits the grill.
- Rub burgers all over with oil. Coat with sea salt until entire surface area is completely covered.
- Pour whiskey into a shallow bowl; set aside.
- Place burgers on hottest spot on the grill, and sear both sides, 2 minutes per side.
- Transfer burgers into bowl of whiskey, and turn constantly for at least 1 minute. Most of the salt will rinse off.
- Place burgers back onto the hottest spot on the grill, and sear both sides again, 2 minutes per side. You can baste steak with a small amount of whiskey while searing.
- Add soy sauce to another shallow bowl. Add burgers to the bowl, and turn constantly for at least 1 minute.
- Return burgers to the hottest spot on the grill for the 3rd and final sear. Grill each side until desired doneness is reached, about 2 minutes. For a rosy-pink (medium-rare) inside, remove when an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center reads 125 to 130 F (52 to 54 degrees C).
