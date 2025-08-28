YOUR AD HERE »

Triple Seared Whiskey Burger

  • 1 pound ground beef (85% lean recommended) 
  • 2 teaspoons avocado oil
  • 2 tablespoons sea salt
  • 1/3 cup whiskey
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  1. Wet your hands, and form 2 (8-ounce) burgers; place on a plate, cover, and refrigerate until ready to grill. For this process, cold meat works best.
  2. Before starting the triple-searing process, build a very hot hardwood charcoal fire. Oak, mesquite or hickory are great choices. The coals should be glowing red, and radiating extreme heat before the meat hits the grill.
  3. Rub burgers all over with oil. Coat with sea salt until entire surface area is completely covered.
  4. Pour whiskey into a shallow bowl; set aside.
  5. Place burgers on hottest spot on the grill, and sear both sides, 2 minutes per side.
  6. Transfer burgers into bowl of whiskey, and turn constantly for at least 1 minute. Most of the salt will rinse off.
  7. Place burgers back onto the hottest spot on the grill, and sear both sides again, 2 minutes per side. You can baste steak with a small amount of whiskey while searing.
  8. Add soy sauce to another shallow bowl. Add burgers to the bowl, and turn constantly for at least 1 minute.
  9. Return burgers to the hottest spot on the grill for the 3rd and final sear. Grill each side until desired doneness is reached, about 2 minutes. For a rosy-pink (medium-rare) inside, remove when an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center reads 125 to 130 F (52 to 54 degrees C).
