Tuna Casserole
- 1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles
- 2 (10.5 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 2 (5 ounce) cans tuna, drained
- 1 cup frozen green peas
- ½ (4.5 ounce) can sliced mushrooms
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- 1 cup crushed potato chips
- Gather all ingredients.
- Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a boil. Add egg noodles and cook until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes; drain. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
- Mix noodles, condensed soup, 1 cup cheese, tuna, peas, mushrooms, and onion in a large bowl until evenly coated.
- Transfer the mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Top the mixture with crushed potato chips and remaining 1 cup of cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and edges are lightly golden, about 15 to 20 minutes.
