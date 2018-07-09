 Tuna Casserole |Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Tuna Casserole |Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

12 oz. package egg noodles
1/4 c. chopped onion
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 c. frozen green peas
2 cans tuna, drained
2 can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1/2 can sliced mushrooms
1 c. crushed potato chips

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, thoroughly mix noodles, onion, one cup cheese, peas, tuna, soup and mushrooms.
Transfer to a 9×13-inch baking dish, and top with potato chip crumbs and remaining cheese.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly.