Tuna Casserole |Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

12 oz. package egg noodles

1/4 c. chopped onion

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 c. frozen green peas

2 cans tuna, drained

2 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/2 can sliced mushrooms

1 c. crushed potato chips

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, thoroughly mix noodles, onion, one cup cheese, peas, tuna, soup and mushrooms.

Transfer to a 9×13-inch baking dish, and top with potato chip crumbs and remaining cheese.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly.