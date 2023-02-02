 Tuna Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Tuna Casserole

  • 1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles
  • 2 (10.5 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 2 (5 ounce) cans tuna, drained
  • 1 cup frozen green peas
  • ½ (4.5 ounce) can sliced mushrooms
  • ¼ cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup crushed potato chips
  1. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes; drain.
  2. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
  3. Mix noodles, condensed soup, 1 cup cheese, tuna, peas, mushrooms, and onion in a large bowl until well combined.
  4. Transfer into a 9×13-inch baking dish; top with crushed potato chip and remaining 1 cup of cheese.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes.
