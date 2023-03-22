 Tuna Garden Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Tuna Garden Casserole

  • 8 ounces penne pasta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • salt, to taste
  • ground black pepper, to taste
  • ¼ cup sherry
  • ½ pound kale, stems removed and leaves coarsely chopped
  • 1 (14.1 ounce) can potato leek soup
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 (5 ounce) can tuna packed in water, drained
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ⅓ cup herb seasoned bread crumbs
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2 quart casserole dish.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add penne pasta, and cook 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
  3. Heat the oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Mix in onion and cook 5 minutes. Stir in the celery and bell pepper and continue cooking for another five minutes. Mix in the garlic, salt and pepper and continue cooking 3 minutes. Pour in sherry; stir in the kale and cover. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the kale has wilted.
  4. Transfer wok mixture to a large bowl. Mix in the cooked pasta, soup, vegetable broth, and tuna. Pour mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Top with a layer of mozzarella followed by a layer of bread crumbs. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.
