Tuna Garden Casserole
- 8 ounces penne pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- salt, to taste
- ground black pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup sherry
- ½ pound kale, stems removed and leaves coarsely chopped
- 1 (14.1 ounce) can potato leek soup
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 (5 ounce) can tuna packed in water, drained
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ⅓ cup herb seasoned bread crumbs
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2 quart casserole dish.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add penne pasta, and cook 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
- Heat the oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Mix in onion and cook 5 minutes. Stir in the celery and bell pepper and continue cooking for another five minutes. Mix in the garlic, salt and pepper and continue cooking 3 minutes. Pour in sherry; stir in the kale and cover. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the kale has wilted.
- Transfer wok mixture to a large bowl. Mix in the cooked pasta, soup, vegetable broth, and tuna. Pour mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Top with a layer of mozzarella followed by a layer of bread crumbs. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.