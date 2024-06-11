Tuna Macaroni Salad
- 1 (12 ounce) package elbow macaroni
- 1 (10 ounce) can baby peas, drained
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 (5 ounce) can tuna, drained
- 2 tablespoons chopped sweet onion
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 large hard-cooked eggs, quartered
- 1 pinch paprika, for garnish
- Gather all ingredients.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water.
- Stir together macaroni, peas, celery, tuna, and onion in a large bowl.
- Mix in mayonnaise, relish, salt and pepper.
- Garnish with egg wedges and a sprinkle of paprika. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
