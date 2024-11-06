Tuna Noodle Casserole
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup finely diced yellow onion
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 4 cups cold milk
- 1 cup shredded white Cheddar cheese
- 1 (12 ounce) package dry egg noodles
- 2 (5.5 ounce) cans tuna packed in olive oil, drained and crumbled, or to taste
- ¾ cup frozen peas, thawed and drained
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ cup plain bread crumbs
- ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9×13-inch casserole dish.
- Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt until it starts to soften up and turn translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the flour, and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, reducing heat if needed.
- Pour in cold milk and whisk for 1 minute. Raise heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until the sauce thickens and comes to a simmer. Remove from heat, whisk in Cheddar cheese, and reserve until needed.
- Fill a large pot with water and remaining salt and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles for 5 minutes. Drain well and add to a large mixing bowl. Stir in the reserved sauce, followed by tuna, peas, cayenne, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Mix with a spatula until evenly combined.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared dish. Mix bread crumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and olive oil together in a small bowl until combined and resembling wet sand. Sprinkle evenly over the casserole.
- Bake in the center of the preheated oven until browned and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting and serving.
