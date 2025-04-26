Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch
- ½ cup butter, divided
- 1 (8 ounce) package uncooked medium egg noodles
- ½ medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 8 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 (5 ounce) cans tuna, drained and flaked
- 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
- 3 tablespoons bread crumbs
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a medium baking dish with 1 tablespoon butter.
- Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium-low heat. Stir in onion, celery, and garlic; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and mix in mushrooms. Continue to cook and stir until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 5 more minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan; whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk and cook until sauce is smooth and slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tuna, peas, mushroom mixture, and cooked noodles. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
- Place remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a microwave-safe bowl; cook in the microwave until melted, about 10 seconds. Mix in bread crumbs until combined and sprinkle over casserole. Top with Cheddar cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, about 25 minutes.
Trending - Recipes