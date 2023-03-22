Tuna Noodle Casserole
- 1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles
- 4 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 4 tablespoons salted butter, divided
- 5 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1 (8 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 small white onion, minced
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1 ½ cups chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ½ cups shredded white Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup frozen sweet peas
- 2 (6 ounce) cans tuna, drained
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- ¼ teaspoon ground paprika
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add egg noodles and 3 teaspoons salt to the boiling water; cook until tender yet firm to the bite, about 6 minutes. Drain noodles. Return to pot and set aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion and cook until mushrooms are softened and onions are translucent, about 4 minutes. Add remaining butter; stir constantly until melted. Sprinkle flour over vegetable mixture and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in milk and stock and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in lemon juice, Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper.
- Add sauce mixture to reserved noodles. Stir in 1 cup Cheddar cheese, peas, and tuna. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese over the top.
- Stir together bread crumbs, remaining 2 teaspoons oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and paprika in a small bowl. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture evenly over the casserole.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.