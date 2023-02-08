 Turkey à la King | TheFencePost.com
Turkey à la King

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup chopped cooked turkey
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ⅓ cup frozen peas, thawed
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. Cook and stir butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat until golden brown.
  2. Add mushrooms to the skillet and cook in browned butter, stirring occasionally, until tender. Stir in flour until smooth. Slowly whisk in chicken broth; cook until slightly thickened.
  3. Stir in turkey, cream, and peas. Reduce heat to low; cook until thickened. Season with salt and pepper.
