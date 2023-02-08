Turkey à la King
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup chopped cooked turkey
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ⅓ cup frozen peas, thawed
- salt and pepper to taste
- Cook and stir butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat until golden brown.
- Add mushrooms to the skillet and cook in browned butter, stirring occasionally, until tender. Stir in flour until smooth. Slowly whisk in chicken broth; cook until slightly thickened.
- Stir in turkey, cream, and peas. Reduce heat to low; cook until thickened. Season with salt and pepper.