Turkey Alfredo Pizza
1 prebaked 12-inch thin pizza crust
1 garlic clove, peeled and halved
3/4 cup reduced-fat Alfredo sauce, divided
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded cooked turkey breast
3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Place the crust on a baking sheet; rub with cut sides of garlic.
Discard garlic.
Spread 1/2 cup Alfredo sauce over crust.
In a small bowl, combine the spinach, lemon juice, salt and pepper; spoon evenly over sauce.
Top with turkey; drizzle with remaining Alfredo sauce.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and pepper flakes.
Bake at 425° until ingredients are heated through and cheese is melted, 11-13 minutes.
