Turkey Alfredo Pizza

1 prebaked 12-inch thin pizza crust

1 garlic clove, peeled and halved

3/4 cup reduced-fat Alfredo sauce, divided

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded cooked turkey breast

3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Place the crust on a baking sheet; rub with cut sides of garlic.

Discard garlic.

Spread 1/2 cup Alfredo sauce over crust.

In a small bowl, combine the spinach, lemon juice, salt and pepper; spoon evenly over sauce.

Top with turkey; drizzle with remaining Alfredo sauce.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and pepper flakes.

Bake at 425° until ingredients are heated through and cheese is melted, 11-13 minutes.