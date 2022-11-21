Turkey and Rice Soup
Stock:
- 1 turkey carcass
- 1 large onion, halved and skin left on
- 1 large carrot, roughly chopped
- 1 stalk celery, roughly chopped
- 1 head garlic, halved
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 quarts water, or as needed
Soup:
- 2 large onions, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 cups cooked rice
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Make stock: Combine turkey carcass, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, rosemary, thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper in a stockpot; pour in enough water to cover. Bring mixture to a boil, cover the pot, reduce heat, and simmer until flavors have blended, about 1 hour.
- Remove turkey carcass and pull remaining meat from bones; reserve meat and discard carcass. Use a slotted spoon to remove and discard vegetables and bay leaves.
- Make soup: Stir onions, carrots, celery, garlic, poultry seasoning, rosemary, and onion powder into stock; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover the pot, and simmer until vegetables are very tender, 20 to 30 minutes.
- Add cooked rice and reserved turkey meat to soup; season with salt and pepper. Cook until rice and turkey meat are warmed through, about 5 minutes.