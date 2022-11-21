 Turkey and Rice Soup | TheFencePost.com
Turkey and Rice Soup

Stock:

  • 1 turkey carcass
  • 1 large onion, halved and skin left on
  • 1 large carrot, roughly chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, roughly chopped
  • 1 head garlic, halved
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 quarts water, or as needed

Soup:

  • 2 large onions, diced
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 cups cooked rice
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Make stock: Combine turkey carcass, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, rosemary, thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper in a stockpot; pour in enough water to cover. Bring mixture to a boil, cover the pot, reduce heat, and simmer until flavors have blended, about 1 hour.
  2. Remove turkey carcass and pull remaining meat from bones; reserve meat and discard carcass. Use a slotted spoon to remove and discard vegetables and bay leaves.
  3. Make soup: Stir onions, carrots, celery, garlic, poultry seasoning, rosemary, and onion powder into stock; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover the pot, and simmer until vegetables are very tender, 20 to 30 minutes.
  4. Add cooked rice and reserved turkey meat to soup; season with salt and pepper. Cook until rice and turkey meat are warmed through, about 5 minutes.
