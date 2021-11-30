Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

1/2 cup uncooked wild rice

4 cups water

1/2 cup butter, cubed

8 ounces red potatoes (about 2 medium), chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 celery rib, chopped

1 medium carrot, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups half-and-half cream

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

2 cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken

In a saucepan, combine rice and water; bring to a boil over high heat.

Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium heat.

Add potatoes, onion, celery and carrot; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until almost tender.

Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

Stir in flour until blended; cook and stir 2 minutes.

Gradually stir in broth and undrained rice.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Add cream, salt and rosemary; return to a boil.

Simmer, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir in turkey; heat through.