Turkey and Wild Rice Soup
1/2 cup uncooked wild rice
4 cups water
1/2 cup butter, cubed
8 ounces red potatoes (about 2 medium), chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1 medium carrot, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3 cups chicken broth
2 cups half-and-half cream
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
2 cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken
In a saucepan, combine rice and water; bring to a boil over high heat.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium heat.
Add potatoes, onion, celery and carrot; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until almost tender.
Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
Stir in flour until blended; cook and stir 2 minutes.
Gradually stir in broth and undrained rice.
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Add cream, salt and rosemary; return to a boil.
Simmer, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender, stirring occasionally.
Stir in turkey; heat through.
