Turkey Brine
- 1 gallon vegetable broth
- 1 cup sea salt
- 1 tablespoon crushed dried rosemary
- 1 tablespoon dried sage
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon dried savory
- 1 gallon ice water
- Gather all ingredients.
- Combine vegetable broth, sea salt, rosemary, sage, thyme, and savory in a large stockpot. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to be sure salt is dissolved. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature.
- When broth mixture is cool, pour it into a clean food-grade 5-gallon bucket. Stir in the ice water.
- Rinse and dry your turkey. Make sure you have removed the innards. Place turkey, breast-side down, into the brine. Make sure that the cavity gets filled. Place the bucket in the refrigerator for 8 hours, or overnight.
- Remove turkey carefully, draining off excess brine and pat dry. Discard excess brine.
- Cook turkey as desired reserving the drippings for gravy. Keep in mind that brined turkeys cook 20 to 30 minutes faster so watch the temperature gauge.
- Enjoy!