Turkey Chili
- 2/3 cup chopped sweet onion
- 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 3 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
- Shredded cheddar cheese, optional
- In a large saucepan, saute the onion, green pepper, oregano and cumin in oil until vegetables are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
- Stir in the beans, pumpkin, tomatoes, broth, water, brown sugar, chili powder and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Add turkey; heat through. If desired, top with cheddar cheese.