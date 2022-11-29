 Turkey Chili | TheFencePost.com
Turkey Chili

  • 2/3 cup chopped sweet onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
  • Shredded cheddar cheese, optional
  • In a large saucepan, saute the onion, green pepper, oregano and cumin in oil until vegetables are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
  • Stir in the beans, pumpkin, tomatoes, broth, water, brown sugar, chili powder and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Add turkey; heat through. If desired, top with cheddar cheese.
