Turkey Curry with Rice

1-1/3 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons curry powder

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

3 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 medium carrots, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower, thawed

3 cups chopped cooked turkey

1/2 cup mango chutney

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 cup coconut milk

4-1/2 cups hot cooked rice

Additional mango chutney, optional

In a large saucepan, mix the first 7 ingredients.

Add carrots and onion; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until carrots are crisp-tender, 3-5 minutes.

Add cauliflower; cook, covered, until vegetables are tender, 4-6 minutes longer.

Stir in turkey and chutney; heat through.

In a small bowl, mix flour and coconut milk until smooth; stir into turkey mixture.

Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Serve with rice and, if desired, additional chutney.