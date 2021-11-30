Turkey Curry with Rice
1-1/3 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons curry powder
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
3 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 medium carrots, thinly sliced
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower, thawed
3 cups chopped cooked turkey
1/2 cup mango chutney
2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1 cup coconut milk
4-1/2 cups hot cooked rice
Additional mango chutney, optional
In a large saucepan, mix the first 7 ingredients.
Add carrots and onion; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until carrots are crisp-tender, 3-5 minutes.
Add cauliflower; cook, covered, until vegetables are tender, 4-6 minutes longer.
Stir in turkey and chutney; heat through.
In a small bowl, mix flour and coconut milk until smooth; stir into turkey mixture.
Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Serve with rice and, if desired, additional chutney.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User