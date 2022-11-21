 Turkey Tetrazzini | TheFencePost.com
Turkey Tetrazzini

  • 1 (8 ounce) package egg noodles
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 (6 ounce) can sliced mushrooms
  • 2 cups chopped cooked turkey
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon pepper
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add noodles and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes.
  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  3. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large heavy skillet. Drain mushrooms, add to skillet, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in turkey, condensed soup, sour cream, salt, and pepper.
  4. Drain noodles and place in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Pour turkey mixture evenly over the top. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes.
