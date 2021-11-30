Turkey Thyme Risotto

2-3/4 to 3-1/4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup uncooked arborio rice

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 cup white wine or additional broth

1-1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast

2 tablespoons shredded Romano cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a small saucepan, bring broth to a simmer; keep hot.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms, onion and garlic until tender, about 3 minutes.

Add rice and thyme; cook and stir 2 minutes.

Stir in wine.

Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook and stir until wine is absorbed.

Add hot broth, 1/2 cup at a time, cooking and stirring until broth has been absorbed after each addition, rice is tender but firm to the bite, and risotto is creamy. (This will take about 20 minutes.)

Add remaining ingredients; cook and stir until heated through. Serve immediately.