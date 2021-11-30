 Turkey Tortilla Soup | TheFencePost.com
Turkey Tortilla Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

6 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles

1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning

2 cups cubed cooked turkey

2 cups frozen corn (about 10 ounces), thawed

1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro

Optional toppings: tortilla strips, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado and lime wedges

In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 1-2 minutes.

Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

Add broth, tomatoes, chiles and taco seasoning; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes.

Add turkey and corn; heat through.

Stir in cilantro before serving. Serve with toppings of your choice.

