Turkey Tortilla Soup
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
6 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
2 cups frozen corn (about 10 ounces), thawed
1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
Optional toppings: tortilla strips, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado and lime wedges
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 1-2 minutes.
Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
Add broth, tomatoes, chiles and taco seasoning; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes.
Add turkey and corn; heat through.
Stir in cilantro before serving. Serve with toppings of your choice.
